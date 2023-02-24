Salida Police Department received 8,047 calls in 2022, up from 7,969 in 2021, 6,747 in 2020 and 5,381 in 2019, Chief Russ Johnson reported to Salida City Council during a Tuesday work session.

Johnson said, based on the number of calls received thus far in 2023, he believes they will break 8,000 calls again this year.

