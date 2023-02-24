Salida Police Department received 8,047 calls in 2022, up from 7,969 in 2021, 6,747 in 2020 and 5,381 in 2019, Chief Russ Johnson reported to Salida City Council during a Tuesday work session.
Johnson said, based on the number of calls received thus far in 2023, he believes they will break 8,000 calls again this year.
Total arrests, citations and parking tickets were all down between 2022 and 2021, which tended to be higher than most years. The arrests totaled 373 in 2019, 355 in 2020, 432 in 2021 and 390 in 2022.
Citations for each year broke down as 863 in 2019, 932 in 2020, 837 in 2021 and 684 in 2022.
Johnson didn’t comment on why the numbers were down for 2022, although he did speak of changes at the state level regarding arrests and citations.
Call-outs for the special weapons and tactics team were down, which Johnson said was good, as they serve as “911 for the police.” There were only seven call-outs for SWAT in 2022, versus 11 in 2021, 18 in 2020 and 21 in 2019.
The number of cases for the drug task force was up slightly but about the same as past years, with 10 in 2020, 9 in 2021, 10 in 2020 and 7 in 2019.
Johnson reported on Sarge, the department’s canine unit, and his contributions to the department.
Sarge has a new handler, Officer Kat Sigala, which required some extra training as the two learned to work together, Johnson said. In total, they went through 298 hours of training last year, with two hours in obedience, 14 in tracking and 282 in narcotics detection.
Sarge was called out on 81 drug deployments, which led to 37 arrests in 2022, including six arrests for distribution, two for illegally possessed firearms and four violent felons. Overall, with the help of Sarge, the department seized:
• 275.78 grams of crystal methamphetamine, with a street value of $17,236.
• 773 milliliters of liquid methamphetamine, valued at $1,594.
• 10.63 grams of liquid heroin, valued at $14,373.
• 17.3 grams of fentanyl, street value of $3,460.
• 12 fentanyl pills
• 0.87 gram of MDMA
• 2.17 grams of cocaine
• Four doses of LSD
• More than 100 illegally possessed prescription narcotics.
Johnson broke down the calls by type, with sexual assault being the fewest number of calls, while theft was highest. Overall, while the number of calls was up for 2022, the incidents for most categories were down, except for theft and trespassing, which Johnson said often goes hand in hand.
The breakdown for each of the categories in 2022 was:
• 7 sexual assaults
• 18 auto thefts
• 29 burglaries
• 45 drug investigations
• 68 driving under the influence
• 71 forgery or fraud
• 79 domestic
• 83 criminal mischief
• 110 assaults or fights
• 134 trespasses
• 147 harassment
• 189 assisting others
• 208 accidents
• 287 thefts
Johnson said he was proud of the amount of training the department gets each year, with 2,526 hours in 2022, or an average of 180 hours per officer. Johnson said he’d like to see 200 hours per officer if possible.
Some of the areas of training include arrest control, anti-bias, range training, de-escalation, less lethal and racial profiling.
Johnson said 33 percent of the calls that came in during 2022 were from properties along U.S. 50, 27 percent were from the downtown area, and 15 percent came from the schools or midtown area. The smallest number of calls were from the former Vandaveer Ranch area, with 1 percent, and the Trailside, Rex and Starbuck neighborhoods, with 2 percent.
Johnson also talked about the programs the department is involved in, like Shop with a Cop, the fourth-grader bike safety program and city events like FIBArk, the Parade of Lights and various festivals the department assists with each year.
