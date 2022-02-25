The Sangre de Cristo Electric Association board on Wednesday rescinded the April 1 start of rate changes and directed its consulting firm to develop alternative options. The current rate structure stands, for now.
Last fall, the board approved a redesign of the rate structure that included an increase in the monthly service charge and recalculation of the solar crediting system.
The proposed changes created an outcry among some customers. Those in opposition created an online petition drive; a new Facebook group, Ark Valley Coalition for a Sustainable Energy Future; and a nonprofit organization, Ark Valley Coalition for a Sustainable Energy Future, with the possible goal of filing a complaint with the Colorado Public Utilities Commission.
After Wednesday’s decision, Paul Erickson, Sangre de Cristo CEO, posted a message on the co-op’s website, myelectric.coop. He wrote: “(Sangre de Cristo) has been considering a rate redesign that would strengthen the overall financial stability of the cooperative. We had retained the services of a leading electric utilities consulting firm to review our current structure and propose modifications that the consulting firm believed would put the cooperative on better footing financially. …
“Upon further review of the rate redesign the consulting firm suggested, we have rescinded the April 1, 2022, implementation of the rate redesign, and have asked the consultants to provide alternative rate redesign options that take our members’ concerns into consideration.”
Erickson wrote that the board expects to see those alternative options in late spring or early summer.
“Should we find the revised recommendations satisfactory, we will immediately inform our members of any changes. For now, the current rate structure remains in place and no changes will be implemented,” he wrote.
For more information, visit myelectric.coop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.