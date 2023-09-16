June sales tax up 6% for Salida

Salida’s sales tax receipts for June 2023 were up 6 percent, while the shared county tax was up 6.8 percent, for a 6.2 percent gain from 2022.
The 3 percent sales tax income for Salida was $935,377, up $53,330 from June 2022’s $882,047 collection.
The county sales tax was up $22,223 from June 2022’s collection of $327,793 to $350,016.
Overall, the city brought in $1,285,392 in total tax collection, up from June 2022’s $1,209,839.
Year-to-date, Salida is up 3 percent in total collection between 2023 and 2022. Salida has brought in $6,137,758 in total taxes this year, up from $5,959,932, a difference of $177,825. That includes both the city’s 3 percent tax and its share of the county sales tax. The 3 percent tax is up $82,468, at $4,482,436, from last year’s $4,399,968, while the collection of the county’s sales tax is up $95,357 at $1,655,322 from last year’s $1,559,964.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.