The Spartan cross-country team gave it their all at their state meet at the Norris Penrose Event Center Saturday, with both teams finishing 7th. 

“One of the things I truly love about cross country is if you aren’t satisfied with how things turned out at a race or during your season, you have the power to set about making changes to alter your direction,” coach Kenny Wilcox said.

