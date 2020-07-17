Governor Jared Polis announced a statewide mask order Thursday, directing Coloradans to wear a face covering while indoors.
The Executive Order is effective as of midnight Thursday.
Under the order, Coloradans older than 10 years old must wear a face covering over their nose and mouth when entering or moving within any public indoor space.
“Wearing a mask is an easy and highly effective way to significantly reduce the spread of COVID-19. The more we wear masks, the safer we will be and the stronger our economy will grow,” Polis said in a press conference.
“Unfortunately, this pandemic is far from over, cases are up, and we have to find a way to live sustainably while protecting ourselves and those around us,” he said.
Definition of public space
A public indoor space is defined as any enclosed indoor area that is publicly or privately owned, managed or operated to which individuals have access by right or by invitation, expressed or implied, and that is accessible to the public, serves as a place of employment, or is an entity providing services.
Public indoor spaces include, but are not limited to:
• Government buildings.
• Nonprofit organizations.
• Transportation.
• Houses of worship.
• Private country clubs or social clubs.
• Grocery stores.
• Hair salons.
• All offices, lobbies, elevators.
• Malls, retail stores.
• Indoor businesses, common areas.
• Medical facilities, nursing homes.
• Restaurants (if not seated).
• Libraries.
• Museums.
• Theaters.
• Casinos.
• Gyms, including areas around indoor pools but not while swimming in the pool.
• If a business or entity provides services or goods both indoors and outdoors at a single location, a mask must be worn in the indoor portion of that business or entity.
• All enclosed indoor areas, whether publicly or privately owned or managed, except an individual’s residence.
Public Indoor Space does not mean a person’s residence, including a room in a motel or hotel or a residential room for students at an educational facility.
The order includes wearing a face covering while using or waiting to use the services of any taxi, bus, light rail, train, car service, ride-sharing or similar service, or mass transportation operations.
The executive order states indoor businesses must refuse service to people who are not wearing masks.
“To protect workers, customers, and the community, no business serving the public in a public indoor space may provide service to a customer or allow a customer to enter or move within that public indoor space, unless the customer is wearing a face covering.
Businesses must post signs at entrances that instruct customers they must wear a mask when entering or moving around inside the business.
“Any individual who knowingly enters or remains in a Public Indoor Space in violation of the terms of this Executive Order may be subject to civil or criminal penalties, including but not limited to prosecution for trespass,” the Executive Order states.
Exceptions
Individuals 10 years old and younger, and those who cannot medically tolerate a face covering are exempt from the Executive Order.
Individuals performing the following activities are also exempt from the requirements of the Executive Order while the activity is being performed:
• Individuals who are hearing impaired or otherwise disabled or who are communicating with someone who is hearing impaired or otherwise disabled and where the ability to see the mouth is essential to communication.
• Individuals who are seated at a food service establishment.
• Individuals who are exercising alone or with others from the individual’s household and a face covering would interfere with the activity.
• Individuals who are receiving a personal service where the temporary removal of the face covering is necessary to perform the service.
• Individuals who enter a business or receive services and are asked to temporarily remove a face covering for identification purposes.
• Individuals who are actively engaged in a public safety role such as law enforcement, firefighters, or emergency medical personnel.
• Individuals who are officiating at a religious service.
• Individuals who are giving a speech for broadcast or an audience.
County variances
Counties that certify for Protect Our Neighbors may choose to become exempt to the masking order. However Polis also announced that the State is going to put a two-week pause on issuing any new variances to counties in the state.
Colorado Department of Health and Environment is currently having conversations with counties that already have variances but have fallen out of compliance by recording higher levels of the virus than permitted by their variances a press release stated.
Those counties must take urgent mitigation steps to suppress the virus or they risk losing their variances.
Chaffee County Pubilc healrh Director and Incident command for COVID-19 Andrea Carlstrom said while Chafee County is on the map as one of those counties, it is because of the outbreak at Buena Vista Correctional Complex that it is in the red.
“I have consulted with CDPHE, and we are not in jeopardy at this time for that reason,” Carlstrom said.
To read the full executive order visit colorado.gov/governor/sites/default/files/inline-files/D%202020%20138%20Mask%20Order.pdf.
For more information about the executive order and facial coverings visit covid19.colorado.gov/mask-guidance.
