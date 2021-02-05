4-H inspires a career

Membership in a 4-H club means more than just projects and meetings. For some, it can inspire a career path.
Meghan Anderson is one of those members. The 2020 Buena Vista High School graduate is now an honor student at Fort Hays State University in Hays, Kansas studying agricultural business.
“I’m currently trying to decide what to do after college,” she said. “I’ve thought about becoming an extension agent and maybe being a 4-H leader.”
Anderson has been a 4-H member for 10 years and at age 18, is now in her last year.
“I’m an only child and my parents wanted me to get involved in something and I started in the Hub Livestock club when I was eight years old,” she said. “I started with breeder rabbits and from there went on to other livestock projects raising goats, chickens and rabbits. Goats are my favorite. I love them.”
She’s also done cake decorating and is currently doing scrap booking.
“4-H helped me find what I wanted to do,” she said. “It has the ability to do that for a lot of people.”
Anderson is not a “farm kid” in that she didn’t grow up on a farm or ranch but she had a lot of small animal projects going on at home.
Doing that, she decided that she really wanted to continue learning about livestock evaluation and be involved with animals.
Recently she was asked to join the Livestock Judging Team at Fort Hays State University and will be on their competitive team next January.
A sophomore at the university, she took a lot of college courses in high school putting her a semester ahead of her usual age group.
“I think the highlight of my time in 4-H was traveling to Washington D.C. on a Citizen Washington Focus trip and getting to see all the monuments there,” she said. “I’ve also won a lot of grand champions on my animals over the years.
“I’d recommend 4-H to any young person wanting to become involved. I learned a lot about leadership and communicating with people.
“As an only child I didn’t have a lot of social skills and couldn’t make friends and I had a hard time not being the bossy person. Doing demonstrations, talking with judges and attending leadership conferences has helped me and I’ve also made a lot of friends across the country through 4-H.”
4-H enrollment is now open until March 15. Kids age 5 to 18 can join and Morgan Young, Colorado State University extension agent for 4-H Youth Development and Family land Consumer Science at the Chaffee County Extension Office at the Chaffee County Fairgrounds can help. Call Young at 719-539-6447 for information.
