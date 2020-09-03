Eight community members urged Salida City Council to take action and denounce hate in the community at council’s regular meeting Tuesday.
The citizen’s comments came from members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community in response to recent vandalism around town that targeted not only LGBTQ+ symbols, but also Black Lives Matter symbols and signs about wearing masks.
One person called the vandalism acts of intimidation while another community member said he’s been uneasy since someone went on to his property and cut two Black Lives Matter signs in half only about 10 feet from his daughter’s room.
“The acts may seem small, but to me and others they are hurtful and hateful,” said one community member who identified himself as LGBTQ+.
Council member Dan Shore directed staff to look into creating a proclamation that addresses the citizens’ concerns. Council members Alisa Pappenfort and Justin Critelli voiced support for a proclamation.
Council member Mike Pollock suggested declaring Salida a safe space. Council member Harald Kasper thanked the people who spoke and said, “we need to get to the root cause of that hate.”
Council member Jane Templeton said she also liked the idea of council taking some action.
“I’m sorry for the fear and angst in our community, particularly (the examples) some of the more vulnerable members are going through” said mayor P.T. Wood.
Additionally, council declared two proclamations at the meeting. It proclaimed Sept. 13, 2020 will be George Blake Day, honoring the World War II veteran who established a goal of taking 100 walks before his 100th birthday to raise money and awareness for the Emergency Response Fund of Chaffee County.
Council also proclaimed Sept. 21-27, 2020 Bike to Work Week, which comes on the heels of Salida Bike Fest.
Council also approved all six items on its consent agenda, combining and approving them in one motion.
Council consented to send a letter written by mayor Wood to Colorado Parks and Wildlife concerning access to the Frantz Lake and Sands Lake State Wildlife Areas, which now requires a hunting or fishing license.
In the letter, Wood said, “We would like to explore opportunities for exempting these properties from new regulation by means of a trail easement, cooperative management agreement, joint education/enforcement efforts, potential acquisition or other collaborative solutions.”
Council also consented to add its name to a letter to senator Gardner imploring him to support the Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy (CORE) Act.
In new business, council once again extended its declaration of a state of local emergency in response to COVID-19.
Critelli also brought to council’s attention that the proposed Hard Rock Paving & Redi-Mix expansion on Bureau of Land Management land could potentially absorb the new Solstice trail in the Methodist Mountain trail system and said it was important for council to chime in it.
People can comment at eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/103246/510
Wood called it an “incredibly complex and challenging problem,” but said he thinks there are some options and that it wasn’t an us versus them issue.
