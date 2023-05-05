As notices of valuation hit mailboxes this week, the Chaffee County Assessor’s Office has seen a median increase of between 40 and 60 percent in actual values from 2021.
The new valuations will be used to calculate property taxes for tax years 2023 and 2024 (payable in 2024 and 2025, respectively), meaning property owners can expect increased tax bills.
“As is the case for most regions across Colorado, Chaffee County property values are showing substantial double-digit increases,” County Assessor Rick Roberts said in a press release. “Real estate prices in our communities have jumped astronomically over the past few years, which translates directly to much higher valuations in 2023.”
Roberts said the high demand for real estate, increased building material costs, historically low mortgage rates and a “steady migration from larger cities into rural Colorado” all contribute to the increase.
“There have been pretty incredible increases in the sales for this time period,” he said. “(The median increase) is, across the board in the whole state, is what I’m seeing.”
In an April 26 press release, Metro Denver assessors’ offices announced that residential property in the Denver metropolitan area experienced value increases between 35 and 45 percent. Residential median increase estimates for Region 3, which includes Chaffee, Lake, Park, Summit and Eagle counties as well as others, are between 25 and 80 percent, according to the release.
“Chaffee County has been discovered, and I do believe that COVID had a part to play,” Roberts said. “If we have internet and people can live and work wherever they want, they’ll pay whatever it is to get out of Denver or the Front Range and live where they want to play. Instead of driving up here every weekend to come to play, they can live here.”
State statute dictates valuation assessments
Residential properties’ assessed values are determined by analyzing property sales in the county between June 30, 2020, and June 30, 2022.
The state requires county assessors to completely reevaluate all properties every two years. The assessment rate and tax rate (or mill levy), set by the various taxing authorities, also contribute to property tax calculations.
The legislature sets the assessment rate. For the 2023 tax year, it will be 6.765 percent for residential property, down from 6.95 percent in tax year 2022.
The Colorado Legislature has adopted several reductions in assessment rates effective this tax year, as well as an actual value exemption of $15,000 per primary residential property (not second homes or investment properties) in future years and $30,000 per improved commercial property for the 2023 tax year.
Though those reductions won’t be reflected in the valuation notices mailed May 1, Roberts said, they will be reflected in the bills sent by the treasurer in 2024. There are additional exemptions for qualified seniors, disabled veterans and Gold Star spouses.
This year’s valuations include a tax estimate, but final tax liabilities will not be determined until taxes such as mill levies are set by each taxing authority at the end of 2023.
According to the Bell Policy Center, the Gallagher Amendment, which was in place from 1983 until voters repealed it in November 2020, set a hard ratio between residential and commercial assessment rates that limited the legislature’s ability to make changes in rates.
Legislators have since redesigned the property tax system to make it fairer and more responsive to economic conditions. The current legislative session ends Monday.
Polis, legislature announce new ‘plan’
Monday afternoon, Gov. Jared Polis, Senate President Steve Fenberg, Sen. Chris Hansen, Rep. Chris deGruy Kennedy and Rep. Mike Weissman announced a plan to provide additional relief. The proposal, along with previous legislation, is intended to save Colorado taxpayers $1 billion annually in property taxes.
“It is no secret that Colorado is a great place to live and work, and as our state grows, we must take action to ensure people can thrive in the community they love. This proposal will cut the average homeowners’ tax increase in half and deliver long-term relief to protect people, especially seniors on a fixed income, from being priced out of their homes,” Polis said during Monday’s press conference. “I appreciate the legislature’s partnership to provide real relief on property taxes and save Coloradans money.”
This proposal, combined with reductions previously passed, will cut the average homeowner’s tax increase in half, saving $1,264 on average over the next two years.
In total, the package would provide between $900 million and $1.6 billion annually in property tax relief for homeowners and businesses in Colorado. The plan will hit the ballot in November.
The property tax relief and protections proposed in this plan include:
• Reducing the taxable value of residences by $40,000 in 2023 and 2024 and continuing this reduction for primary residences (not second homes or investment properties) in future years.
• Capping the growth in district property tax collections excluding school districts at inflation and allowing local governments to override the cap after giving notice to property owners.
• Protecting funding for public education and backfill revenue to fire districts, water districts, ambulance and hospital districts in areas of the state that aren’t growing as fast by dedicating a portion of the state’s TABOR surplus to backfill.
• Providing seniors who currently receive the Homestead Exemption a larger reduction of $140,000 and allowing them to continue to receive this reduction if they move.
Appeals are part of the valuation process
Property owners are able to appeal their valuation if they feel it was inappropriately assessed. The process, which Roberts said can be easily done online, does require the protester to provide evidence.
“It’s up to the taxpayer to come up with evidence that their house is too high,” Roberts said. “We’ll want some form of proof. You could look at the comparables of the properties. We have sales books with all this information on each of the houses that did sell, and you can look in your area and neighborhood to see what sold in your neighborhood.”
During a news conference in Denver April 26, assessors from the Metro Denver group said they were prepared for frustrated callers as the appeal period opened and told their staffs to respond calmly. Roberts said they are happy to work with the public but to remember that they’re “just the messenger.”
“We’re sending out values that we can statistically prove, and we are not being personal in any way, shape or form,” he said. “We’re just doing our jobs as best we can, but we can work with you if you feel it’s incorrect.”
Those who wish to protest their property classification and/or actual value must submit an appeal to Chaffee County Assessor’s Office between May 1 and the June 8 deadline. More information can be found at www.chaffeecounty.org/Assessor.
