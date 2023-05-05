As notices of valuation hit mailboxes this week, the Chaffee County Assessor’s Office has seen a median increase of between 40 and 60 percent in actual values from 2021. 

The new valuations will be used to calculate property taxes for tax years 2023 and 2024 (payable in 2024 and 2025, respectively), meaning property owners can expect increased tax bills.

