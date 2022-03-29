The Colorado Department of Transportation announced Friday that ABCO Contracting Inc. will install new wildlife fencing and earthen big game ramps along U.S. 24/285 east of Johnson Village.
The 3-mile-long project will stretch between mileposts 213.5 and 216.5, with work scheduled to begin Monday. The project is expected to be completed by early September.
Project work includes installing 3 miles of fence on both sides of the highway, removing old fence, installing deer guards at approach roads and installing earthen game ramps.
The project will cost $2.26 million and is the recipient of a $267,000 RESTORE Colorado grant awarded in 2020 to promote wildlife connectivity and reduce wildlife-vehicle collisions on the highway.
“Wildlife-vehicle collisions make up approximately 60 percent of the total crashes along this stretch of highway,” CDOT Regional Transportation Director Julie Constan said. “The investment made to install the fencing will show us a tremendous benefit. Studies have shown that big game-vehicle collisions are expected to go down by at least 80 percent with the aid of fencing features.”
CDOT reported the high deer fence will tie into existing drainage structures that are sufficiently large enough to offer crossing locations for big game. The new fence will funnel wildlife to these locations.
