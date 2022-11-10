BV residents face housing crisis with rising rents

Residents of the Meadows apartment complex are facing rent increases that may force many of them out come December.
The property, located at 502 S. San Juan Ave., was acquired in early October, by G Light Equity and Trek Management. Tenants received notices about their soon-to-change rent a few weeks later.
Many of the 17 tenants currently in the building are seniors or chronically ill, relying on affordable housing to stay in the valley.
Rents, originally between $850-$1,200 monthly, will increase to $1,700-$1,850 come December. For some, rent will be doubling.
“If they get rid of me, I’m not going to have any place to live,” Meadows resident Norma Cady said. “I have resources that have been given to me, but most of the tenants will not probably have a place to live.”
While Colorado has no laws limiting how much landlords can raise rent, landlords cannot increase the rent within 12 months of a previous increase, even if renters are on a month-to-month lease or don’t have a written lease.
According to tenants, rent at the Meadows increased in January, 2022. Landlords must also notify renters at least 60 days before the increase takes place.
Though an offer was originally made around Mother’s Day this year, the building’s sale was finalized on Oct. 4, with lease agreements arriving Oct. 25.
Some tenants without internet still haven’t seen their leases yet, or were delivered written notices.
Sarah Hovden, who also rents at the Meadows, said she and her son had already seen a small increase but can’t afford the jump to $1,500.
“Those on fixed incomes really don’t have a way to increase their income,” Chaffee Housing Authority director Becky Gray said, “and therefore they’re faced with what ultimately turns out to be a mass eviction.”
These units were previously “naturally occurring affordable housing, meaning the previous landlord’s types of rents very affordable, very appropriate for people on fixed incomes or it’s pretty much in the right level,” Gray said.
Many residents may not have anywhere to go when their lease expires. Hovden and her family were looking into renting a modular home they saw online to prepare but found it was rented by the end of the same day to someone else from their building.
Cady and Hovden both said that they are in competition with each other, and that there’s nothing affordable available.
Tenants said they have struggled to contact G Light Equity and Trek Management, and calls go unreturned.
Cady, who has lived at the Meadows for 4½ years, requested to continue paying by mail and was told to familiarize herself with their online portal.
Hovden, who has lived at the Meadows for a little more than 2 years, said her family looked into paying online but found an additional fee for using a credit card.
Tenants, as well as Gray, have found the new owners and property managers difficult to contact.
G Light Equity, the building’s new owner, is a growing boutique real estate investment firm based in Colorado Springs.
Trek Management, the property manager, is also based in Colorado Springs, with properties in El Paso, Pueblo and Teller counties.
Trek has also implemented an online portal system for tenants, requiring them to pay online, and many of the tenants do not have their own internet access.
Cady says she’s made repeated attempts to get in touch with the new owners and property managers, only to have them miss a scheduled phone call and fail to return emails.
“It’s very disrespectful,” she said. “I know how to listen to people and have them communicate with me and this group will not do that.”
The CHA will be hosting a tenant resource fair for those affected from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., today at the Buena Vista Community Center, offering support in applying to multiple programs for support. People with questions can call the CHA at 719-530-2590.
“This way, we can reduce the stress on the tenants, as well as make sure that as a community we’re reaching the right resources to help each individual household,” Gray said.
G Light Equity and Trek Management did not respond to repeated contacts requesting comment and clarification.
