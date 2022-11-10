BV residents face housing crisis with rising rents

Norma Cady is one of 17 residents in the 12 units at the Meadows apartments facing rent spikes next month.

 

 Photo by Hannah Harn

Residents of the Meadows apartment complex are facing rent increases that may force many of them out come December. 

The property, located at 502 S. San Juan Ave., was acquired in early October, by G Light Equity and Trek Management. Tenants received notices about their soon-to-change rent a few weeks later. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.