When Coloradans register their vehicles in 2023, they will be charged $29 unless they opt out of the Keep Colorado Wild Pass.
Motorcycles, recreation vehicles, motor vehicles and light trucks will be charged when registering.
The pass will raise money for the state parks system, search and rescue, avalanche safety programs, wildlife conservation efforts and local accessible outdoor opportunities, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
The pass is not transferable between vehicles; it is linked to the vehicle’s license plate and registration card.
A CPW logo will be printed on the registration card and gives access to state parks.
Motorists can decline or subtract the cost of the pass when registering vehicles with the Department of Motor Vehicles online, through a kiosk, through mail-in options or with a customer service representative in office.
A CPW-issued specialty park pass (Columbine, Centennial, Blue Spruce, Independence, Volunteer or Military Pass) already authorizes free or lower-cost entrance to Colorado state parks.
All fee-exempt military plates and registration cards will include the pass with no additional fee.
The pass can be used to access state parks by showing the vehicle registration at staffed entrance stations. For parks without staffed entrances vehicles may be checked for proof of purchase while in the park.
The pass may also be used to access state parks and state recreation areas without a vehicle along with up to three additional visitors age 16 and older (except Cameo Shooting and Education Complex and Boyd Lake, Chatfield, Cherry Creek, Cheyenne Mountain, Lake Pueblo and Lone Mesa state parks).
Individuals younger than 16 may access parks without a motor vehicle free of charge.
Because vehicle registrations happen throughout the year, there will be situations where current Colorado Parks and Wildlife annual park pass customers will have overlapping annual passes. To address these issues, CPW has approved refund options that will cover the time between when a current annual pass expires and when a vehicle registration is due.
The refunded amount will be based on a flat prorated refund structure. The prorated amount will be based on the price of the original pass divided by 12 months and rounded up to the nearest dollar. The refund amount is based on the number of remaining months with no refund for passes that had been used for nine months or more. Residents will have 60 days after the Keep Colorado Wild Pass purchase date to file for a refund.
CPW will continue to offer regularly priced park passes.
The state hopes to raise $36 million annually for parks and recreation: $32.5 million for maintenance and development, $2.5 million to search and rescue teams and $1 million to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.