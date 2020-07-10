FIBArk’s mountain bike and running events will have a different format this year. Instead of everyone lining up at a starting line and racing to the finish, the competitors will record their times virtually this year. The events officially began July 4 and will run through Aug. 7.
Salida Rec’s recreation coordinator Ryan Wiegman said they’re calling the mountain bike events “challenges” this year instead of races. “We’re discouraging people from racing,” he said. “There will be no winners; we don’t want people to ride as fast as they can for that period.”
By using TerraQuest and compatible apps, like Strava or Garmin, competitors can ride the routes as many times as they want from now through Aug. 4 and try to keep improving their time. While the routes aren’t marked, TerraQuest provides turn-by-turn directions to the competitors.
The 5k and 10k trail run, meanwhile, will still be races with the fastest virtual times winning. “We’re hoping they can get along with other trail users,” Wiegman said.
The Tenderfoot hill climb will be the only in-person race this year, but will have competitors starting at different times.
While the formats are different this year, the routes are the same as last year.
The beginner mountain bike challenge is 3.44 miles long with 408 feet of climbing, going up CR 176 and down Burn Pile. “It’s a fairly easy ride, but it highlights some of the most fun trails,” Wiegman said. “It should be fun for kids and people new to mountain biking.
The sport and expert mountain bike challenges both start the same way, going up Chicken Dinner and over, but when the sport route descends Lower Sand Dunes the expert route keeps going on Backbone to Backbone to reach CR 173 where competitors will have a final climb before descending The Dude Abides, North Backbone and then Rusty Lung top to bottom. The expert route is 11.96 miles with 1,633 feet of climbing.
The sport category route is 7.03 miles with 957 feet of climbing.
“They both highlight some fun singletrack in the trail system,” Wiegman said, noting that most people ride down Chicken Dinner and not up it.
The 5K and 10K will both start near Thonoff Park again and make a loop around the mesa before finishing back near the park.
People can register for the events online at SalidaRec.com by clicking on the “Register Online” button. The $30 registration includes a T-shirt. People just have to complete the route to be counted as a finisher. The hill climb is limited to 50 people, but the other events have no limits since people have a whole month to complete them. Any proceeds will benefit FIBArk’s youth paddling program.
While the events are different this year, they’re still giving people an excuse to get out and exercise and they’re more flexible than ever before.
“We’re excited to be able to provide something recreational to the community,” Wiegman said, adding that he as excited that FIBArk will still go on this year.
