Acting as the 1041 permit authority, Chaffee County Commissioners, heard the final presentation from Larry Lawrence of Blue Triton Brands (formerly Nestlé Waters North America) in the company’s request to extend their current permit for a spring water production process and associated transmission pipeline and loading facilities for another 10 years.
The presentation focused on compliance with the original ten-year permit conditions.
Lawrence said the water pumping and transportation operation never caused an out-of-compliance complaint or concern to be raised by county staff.
He said the main challenge with fulfilling the conditions of the original permit was the hiring of local truck drivers.
Lawrence said the shortage of drivers in general contributed to the company’s inability to satisfy that requirement, despite advertising and increased wages.
He said well permits for the Ruby Mountain site limit the use of the water to commercial bottling purposes only and they are only able to operate the wells because they are fully augmented under the Upper Arkansas augmentation plan. The water is replaced at a location above the spring being used.
The previous use of the property, a fish hatchery, did not augment the water.
A report by W.W. Wheeler & Associates, Inc., included by Lawrence, stated, “the operation of the subject wells has been in compliance with the applicable well permits” and “operation of the subject wells has not caused a reduction of the natural flow of the Arkansas River.”
Lawrence said on May 20, the Capital Development Committee unanimously approved Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s request to place the Ruby Mountain Springs property into a formal conservation easement.
Economic benefits and community benefits were also presented as part of the Blue Triton bid for permit approval.
Following the presentation the commissioners went through sections 3 and 9 of the 1041 regulations to determine if items under those sections are or can be met by the permittee.
Among the items questioned for their ability to be met or whether they are applicable were:
• 3-303(1)(a) To the extent applicant’s service area is located within or partially within the boundaries of the county the need for the proposed project can be substantiated.
• 3-303(1)(c) The proposed project emphasizes the most efficient use of water, including, to the extent possible under existing law, the recycling and reuse of water. Urban development, population densities, and site layout and design of stormwater and sanitation systems shall be accomplished in a manner that will prevent the pollution of aquifer recharge systems.
• 3-303(1)(k) The proposed project will not have a significantly adverse effect on any segment of the local economy (e.g. recreation, tourism, agriculture, and mining) within the county or any portion of the impact area.
In most other areas the commissioners agreed the conditions had been, could be met, or were met with conditions.
Discussion by the 1041 permit authority will be continued at a special meeting scheduled for 9 a.m. June 24.
