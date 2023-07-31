Saguache law enforcement officials discovered skeletal human remains Wednesday while conducting a search for missing woman Edna Quintana,.
The remains, which are unrelated to Quintana, were found in the foothills west of Saguache Peak off County Road 46AA.
They are believed to be that of a male, approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall, with a pants size of 36Wx30L, a Colorado Bureau of Investigations press release stated.
The Saguache County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the remains.
Among the items found with the remains were a cross and a shoe that officials hope will help in identification.
Quintana, who disappeared May 3, is still missing, and the Saguache County Sheriff's Office is continuing to search for her.
Anyone with information in either case can contact the Saguache County Sheriff's Office at 719-655-2525.
