One Love Endurance will host two special Easter events April 8 in Buena Vista – a free Community Easter Egg Hunt for kids and a 5K race for all ages.
The egg hunt will begin at 10:30 a.m. at McPhelemy Park, West Main Street at U.S. 24. Different hunting areas will be provided for different age groups, according to a press release. Participants should take their own bag, basket or tote to collect the goodies.
The “Most Eggcellent” 5K, which will start at 11 a.m. at McPhelemy Park, features an ’80s theme, and participants are encouraged to dress appropriately.
The event is open to runners, joggers and walkers of all ages. The course, which is stroller friendly, will travel west on Crossman Avenue and go through The Meadows Farm before returning to the park.
Registration for the race costs $35 at www.oneloveendurance.com. The egg hunt is free, but participants can register at the same website.
