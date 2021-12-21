Chaffee County sheriff’s deputies arrested Marieta Kathleen Nicolls, 30, of Salida Saturday in connection with a burglary at Monarch Mountain ski and snowboard area.
Sheriff John Spezze reported in a press release Monday that his office received a call about the burglary Saturday. When deputies responded, they found someone had entered the building by smashing out a window.
“The suspect(s) then went to the office area and damaged several windows, doors, office equipment, as well as painting profanity in the same area,” the release stated.
Spezze said through their investigation, deputies identified Nicolls as the single suspect and obtained an arrest warrant.
Nicolls was transported to the Chaffee County Detention Facility and charged with second-degree burglary, a Class 4 felony; felony criminal mischief, a Class 5 felony; and criminal mischief, a Class 2 misdemeanor.
Nicolls was granted a $1,000 personal recognizance bond from Chaffee County Courts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.