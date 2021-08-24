“It’s not that we don’t want development,” said Darin Duran. “It’s that we don’t want that development.”
Duran and his wife, Leslie, residents of Monarch Crossing, were among the more than two dozen who attended a meeting Friday night arranged by Integrity Tattoo owner Jason Benci. The meeting was held on the back patio of Benci’s live-work location in Monarch Crossing on Halley’s Avenue, north of CR 120 in Poncha Springs.
Attendees responded to Benci’s open invitation to combat a proposed 24-hour Love’s Truck Stop development that he said would be built just 100 feet from his backyard.
Sketches submitted by Love’s show a truck stop with eight gas pumps for cars, four for trucks, a convenience store, two fast-food restaurants (Subway and Chester’s Chicken) and spaces for truck, RV and car parking. The triangle-shaped parcel in question sits along U.S. 50 north of LaGree’s Market and Hardware at the corner of CR 120 and Halley’s Avenue; cars and trucks would enter and exit Love’s off Halley’s. The Poncha Springs Board of Trustees was scheduled to discuss the project at its Monday meeting.
Benci employed Salida attorney Chris Skagen to speak to the gathering and help represent the opposition. Skagen’s main message Friday night was more emotional than legal. He stressed that the Love’s project complied with planning and zoning procedures.
The truck stop, Skagen said, was “incongruent with this community.” He said it would bring increased commercial traffic; light, noise, water and air pollution; loss in neighboring property values; and could attract criminal elements such as prostitution and sex trafficking.
“We need a collective voice; we need to pull on their heartstrings,” Skagen said, encouraging all to attend the trustees’ meeting to share their views and present an organized front.
Discussion at the Friday gathering centered on why Poncha Springs would approve a truck stop so close to residential properties. Some recalled that the land once was planned for another live-work development. One attendee said that when she moved in, she was told the vision for Poncha Springs was a pedestrian-friendly community. The truck stop, she said, did not fit that vision.
Nina Elliott, resident in the Mesa View Townhomes east of the proposed development, attended, she said, in solidarity with Monarch Crossing. As an employee at Vino Salida, she said the truck stop would “ruin (Vino Salida’s) beautiful patio.”
There was some agreement that Poncha Springs – the Crossroads of the Rockies – is a logical spot for a truck stop.
“But it doesn’t have to be here,” Benci said. Another attendee said, “Who’s backyard does it go in?”
Some suggested locations were the empty lot behind LaGree’s or expanding a current gas station site that sits closer to the U.S. 285 and U.S. 50 intersection.
In the end, after debating between outright opposition to the truck stop’s proposed location and requesting mitigation, the assembled group seemed to favor opposition.
Skagen ended the meeting stressing that attendance at the Monday board of trustees meeting was crucial. “If we stack the room, they’ll be less likely to make a decision,” he said.
