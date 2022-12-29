Angler has taxidermist preserve lunker

Taxidermist James Salazar of Salida, left, and fisherman Spencer Hutchings of Nathrop admire the completed diorama of Hutchings’ 30.57-pound lake trout caught in 2020. Hutchings’ son Chris Hutchings built the cabinet, and Salazar did the taxidermy work and the underwater habitat for the piece.

 Photo by D.J. DeJong

When Nathrop resident Spencer Hutchings caught a 30.57-pound lake trout at Blue Mesa Reservoir in May 2020, he knew he wanted to preserve the 37.5-inch long and 25.5-inch girth monster for posterity.

He took the fish to taxidermist James Salazar of James’ New Creations Taxidermy in Salida, to have the fish stuffed and mounted.

