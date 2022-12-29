Angler has taxidermist preserve lunker

When Nathrop resident Spencer Hutchings caught a 30.57-pound lake trout at Blue Mesa Reservoir in May 2020, he knew he wanted to preserve the 37.5-inch long and 25.5-inch girth monster for posterity.
He took the fish to taxidermist James Salazar of James’ New Creations Taxidermy in Salida, to have the fish stuffed and mounted.
He said he had taken an elk head to Salazar in the past and was pleased with his work.
He also knew Salazar had won awards with his fish taxidermy.
Hutchings had a specific vision for his trout.
A piece of furniture made by his eldest son during his senior year at Buena Vista High School played a large role in his plan.
Chris Hutchings, who is currently in the U.S. Marine Corps stationed at Camp Pendleton, California, built the large cabinet with an open front, which now serves as the display case for his father’s catch.
Hutchings brought both pieces to Salazar, who then worked for about a year getting the piece right, between the taxidermy and recreating an underwater environment for his work.
Salazar has been doing taxidermy work since he was 16, he said.
He said he has hunted and fished all his life, and the art form came naturally to him.
“The artwork just came together,” Salazar said.
He said he is most interested in the artistic aspect of the work and trying to create as lifelike and natural a piece as possible.
Salazar recently competed in the Masters Division of the Colorado State Taxidermy Association competition, taking first place in the fish category.
With Hutchings’ piece, he not only worked on the fish, making it as lifelike as possible, with a wet look to mimic being in the water, he also created the diorama habitat for the fish, as it would look at the bottom of Blue Mesa Reservoir.
Hutchings picked the piece up shortly before Christmas to transport back to his home.
He said he was pleased with how it turned out and was looking forward to getting it home.
Hutchings plans to face the cabinet with glass and use it as a base for his television and an interesting conversation piece of the one that didn’t get away.
James’ New Creations Taxidermy is at 307 W. Sackett Ave.
For more information call 719-539-4567 or 719-207-1948.
