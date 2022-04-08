To close, or not to close – and when: That is the question.
Business owners at the Salida Business Alliance meeting Thursday morning expressed their opinions and concerns about the proposed closure of F Street for the summer, including when that closure should take place.
Salida Mayor Dan Shore, City Administrator Drew Nelson and Councilman Justin Critelli attended the meeting.
About 10 business owners whose establishments front F Street attended, and all agreed the closure was beneficial for their business.
Several reasons were given for supporting the move, including safety, economics and a pleasant environment.
Safety hazards mentioned included increased traffic during summer, including teenage cruisers and crowded sidewalks, both of which were alleviated by closure of the street in the main shopping district from Second Street to Sackett Avenue.
Chris Tracy, owner of Currents Steak and Seafood, said with the closure last summer his business rose 60 percent in June, July and August.
All agreed that the period between Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day would best suit their needs.
Whitney McGovern of Amicas said her restaurant business starts to pick up around Memorial Day, which is also when their summer season staff of college students comes home. Those staff members then leave in September.
That timing conflicts with those who would like to keep the street open through FIBArk weekend to accommodate the FIBArk parade, which traditionally travels down F Street from Alpine Park to Riverside Park.
Mark Krivanek of Krivanek Jewelers said ultimately FIBArk and the merchants don’t have the same goal.
Even merchants and restaurants don’t have the same goals, he said.
Krivanek said the past two summers of F Street closure have been unique years and it’s difficult to predict a normal summer.
One of the contributing factors to the controversy is the relative permanence of the concrete barriers used in the past to block off the street to traffic.
Tracy raised the question of whether alternative barriers are available that are easier to move for emergency access to businesses by the fire department and other services, and for other purposes.
Others proposed that FIBArk and other parades use an alternate route that bypasses that section of F Street.
Regardless of start date, all agreed that last year’s extension of the F Street closure until the beginning of November was too long, and Labor Day would be the preferred end date this summer.
Another FIBArk-related street closure was also brought up in the meeting, that of Sackett Avenue between E and G streets to accommodate the carnival.
While many people favor the carnival, especially those with youngsters, Shore told the group there are a lot of people who were happy it was gone at last year’s FIBArk.
Krivanek asked, “What do we attract when we put a carnival next to a beer garden?”
Some business owners asked if the carnival site could be in a different location.
Nelson said the original rationale for closing the street was for outdoor seating due to COVID-19.
He said a recent public survey showed most people in the community favored the closure, but the site survey did not include dates of closure.
Salida City Council is expected to discuss the F Street closure at its April 19 meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.