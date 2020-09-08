Dear Editor:
Now is the time to register to vote. It is quick and easy for anyone who qualifies to vote – most adult U.S. citizens. That way you can cast your vote in one of our country’s most important elections.
Voting is one of the rights and duties to keep America a democracy. The men and women of our armed services have defended and died protecting your freedom to vote.
It is up to you to decide who gets your vote. For me, it is important that whoever I vote for will serve all the people of this country. He or she will try to unite all of us and work with compassion and compromise. That makes our democracy strong.
So, if you are entitled to vote, please be sure to register. Then vote.
It is a freedom that many countries don’t have and which Americans have died to protect for you for more than 200 years.
Ray Gabriel
Salida
