KHEN Community Radio has started the student food relief “Pack the Backpack” program in an effort to stem the negative impact the pandemic has had on Chaffee County families.
Pack the Backpack provides a bag of non-perishable food to children that they can take home and eat when school meals are unavailable.
Statewide, reduced services at school and closures of school district lunch rooms has meant the loss of free and reduced price school meals for more than 350,000 students.
A lack of adequate nutrition for children can have long-term impacts on their health and well being, studies show.
“KHEN is a community station focused on helping strengthen our Salida families,” KHEN Executive Director Chris Vann said, “the Pack the Backpack program is a way for KHEN to help the youngest members of our community.”
Food bags will be handed out to registered students and their families curbside Fridays at KHEN studios located at 123 E. Third St.
For registration information log on to khen.org, call 719-539-1069, or speak to a school counselor.
