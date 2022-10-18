Kenny Wilcox

Kenny Wilcox

Salida High School cross-country coach Kenny Wilcox recently was voted Coach of the Year by fellow coaches in the Tri-Peaks League.

While this isn’t the first time Wilcox has been awarded the title, he said he hasn’t been counting. “The head coaches often get either too much credit or too much blame,” he said. “The name should be programmer of the year, because it’s never just one person behind the scenes.”

