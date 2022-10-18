Salida High School cross-country coach Kenny Wilcox recently was voted Coach of the Year by fellow coaches in the Tri-Peaks League.
While this isn’t the first time Wilcox has been awarded the title, he said he hasn’t been counting. “The head coaches often get either too much credit or too much blame,” he said. “The name should be programmer of the year, because it’s never just one person behind the scenes.”
The Coach of the Year is determined following the Tri-Peaks League championship meet, after which a poll is sent to the coaches.
Wilcox said he sees certain coaches a lot throughout the year but may interact with others only once a year. “I’ve definitely been able to build solid relationships over the years with several other coaches,” he said. This is especially true of neighboring small-town schools such as Buena Vista, he added.
This year is Wilcox’s 17th season coaching at Salida High School, following one year as an assistant coach at Salida Middle School under his wife, Sara.
He came into the role of coaching middle school from being an assistant coach at his alma mater, Wartburg College, and said he wanted the kids to experience what that felt like. It was a little difficult adjusting his expectations at first, he said, coming from a collegiate program to middle school, as lack of motivation is a challenge that younger runners struggle more with.
“Never give up on an athlete,” he said. “Just because they might not be the fastest in middle school doesn’t mean they can’t grow as an athlete and as a person.”
Unlike most other high school coaches, Wilcox has never taught at the high school. His main job currently is working for Family & Youth Initiatives with its adult-to-youth mentoring program.
Moving from middle school assistant coach into the position of high school head coach upped his level of responsibility, but a lot of work is still done by assistant coaches, he said. “I’m so grateful for all of my coaches – they make it possible to connect with all of our athletes.”
Some of the assistant coaches, such as David Remington and Sarah Hudelson, have been with the high school team for more than a decade.
Wilcox’s first year coaching involved a small, young team of six girls and five boys. This year, the team has 32 members. The program is more successful when there are more people involved, he said, and additionally if students aren’t given leadership roles and the team is only coach-led, it’s half as effective.
In both high school and college, Wilcox filled the role of captain for his cross-country team. “There’s certain things you remember as a kid,” he said. “I was hanging out with my friends in high school, and one of them said, ‘You’re gonna be a coach one day.’” Wilcox remembered the friends he made and the confidence he gained being a part of his high school and college teams, and he wanted to share it with others.
Wilcox was involved in several different sports as a teenager, including football, basketball and baseball in addition to cross country. “I quite possibly would have continued playing football, which I did in middle school,” he said, but older siblings Tim Wilcox and Anne Hilleman both ran cross country. “I found myself wanting to be a part of that. It kind of gets in your blood.”
Wilcox’s family has supported his path being a coach, and his eldest sons are runners. “When I started, we were pushing my oldest in a stroller.” When asked what he likes about running, he said that he loves to test himself and see how far he can go.
“As a coach, it’s important to celebrate what you value,” Wilcox said. For the Spartan team, that involves work ethic, perseverance and being a good teammate, the pillars on which their foundation stands. “You can’t assume kids will pick up on things by osmosis. Every athlete will run against hurdles, which is congruent with life itself,” he said.
Being a coach takes a lot of patience, and Wilcox feels it’s important to connect with athletes not just as athletes, but as people with other things in their lives.
The highlight of this year so far has been the league meet, in Wilcox’s opinion, where so many of the runners’ personal records were broken. “They just went for it,” he said.
Looking forward, he said he feels confident that the sophomores and juniors on the team are or will be ready to step into leadership positions the following season, and he hopes to get their wheels turning.
