Chaffee County Public Health administered 7,155 vaccinations by Tuesday and another 300 people were registered for a first dose at Wednesday’s vaccination clinic in Buena Vista.
Final numbers on how many kept those appointments were unknown Thursday as some of those vaccinations still needed to be administered Chaffee County Public Health director Andrea Carlstrom said.
As of Tuesday 4,256 people in the county had received their first dose and 2,989 of those had received their second dose.
Of the 7,155 vaccination doses administered 3,483 were Moderna and 3,672 were Pfizer.
Seven new cases were reported in the county over the last seven days, down from 15 cases the previous seven days.
The county’s current two-week positivity rate stands at 2.5 percent.
Colorado’s pandemic total number of cases stands at 440,220. Of those 6,056 people died as a direct result of the virus.
The state’s seven day moving average of cases reported had dropped to 855 with a seven-day positivity rate of 3.24.
Colorado Department of corrections reports eight inmates currently with active cases of COVID-19 in the midst of a third outbreak at Buena Vista Correctional Complex since the pandemic began.
The latest outbreak was reported to Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Feb. 24 and has so far affected 25 people including 11 inmates and 14 staff members.
Statewide 672,150 people have been fully vaccinated against the virus.
A further 1,131,345 people have received their first dose.
Of those, 839,650 vaccinations were Moderna, 904,132 were Pfizer and 30,822 were Janssen (Johnson & Johnson).
