Achieve Inc. receives donation

Chaffee County Women Who Care recently awarded its quarterly donation of $14,000 to Achieve Inc., a nonprofit organization that provides paid work experience and job training for neuro-diverse people, enabling them to obtain and maintain meaningful employment.
Most of Achieve’s clients are on the autism spectrum, Achieve Executive Director Jennifer Davis said in a press release.
Achieve currently operates a food trailer (Little Engine Eatery) in Buena Vista where people with learning disabilities can feel accepted and learn important skills while earning a paycheck. During the summer, Achieve had 19 participants in its work and social programs and three paid mentors.
Achieve has been invited to expand its programming into Salida by developing a year-round coffee shop in Jane’s Place, a planned transitional housing project. The money donated will go to operations, particularly with respect to the equipment needed for the expansion into Salida.
“We are so grateful for this donation from Women Who Care and the support of the community,” Davis said. “Creating opportunities for independence and a sense of belonging not only benefits the program participants, it helps the entire community.”
Chaffee County Women Who Care was organized in 2018 to support charitable causes in the county. The group meets quarterly to hear presentations and select a project for that quarter, then members each donate $100 for the cause selected.
