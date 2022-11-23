Achieve Inc. receives donation

Chaffee County Women Who Care awards a $14,000 donation to Achieve Inc., a nonprofit that provides work and job training for neuro-diverse people. From left are Melanie Roth, Rita Leydon, Janet Sellers, Achieve Executive Director Jennifer Davis, Pam Groebner and Heather Rupska.

 

 Courtesy photo

Chaffee County Women Who Care recently awarded its quarterly donation of $14,000 to Achieve Inc., a nonprofit organization that provides paid work experience and job training for neuro-diverse people, enabling them to obtain and maintain meaningful employment. 

Most of Achieve’s clients are on the autism spectrum, Achieve Executive Director Jennifer Davis said in a press release. 

