Jack Harlan will give a presentation about how NOAA has been using small Unmanned Aircraft System or sUAS during the Central Colorado UAS Club meeting.
Harlan will show how the government agency has been using sUAS to calibrate buoys in the ocean.
The meeting starts at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Central Colorado Regional Airport in Buena Vista or via Zoom.
To attend the meeting through Zooom email ccuasclub@gmail.com for credentials.
The club will also introduce the newest member Shane Williams. Williams is an experienced sUAS pilot working for a large company that provides support for enterprises. He has more than 260 hours and enjoys flying his Mavic Air 2.
