Salidan George Blake, veteran and Pearl Harbor survivor, was recognized Sunday morning in Riverside Park by Wish of a Lifetime for his contributions to his community.
“We heard about George taking 100 walks before his 100th birthday in a news article,” said Shannon Hollis, Denver, from Wish of a Lifetime. “He completed his 100th walk today. Money raised from his walks goes to the Chaffee County Community Foundation’s Emergency Response Fund which helps those who have been impacted by COVID.”
Wish of a Lifetime, now a charitable affiliate of AARP, provides an opportunity for those older than 65 to rediscover their purpose and passions in life.
Since it was founded 12 years ago by former U.S. Olympic skier, Jeremy Bloom, thousands of older Americans have had a chance to experience a dream come true. Blake’s wish is that everyone support our military veterans.
Wish of a Lifetime presented him with a check for $2,500 which will go to the Chaffee County Community Foundation’s Emergency Response Fund.
Blake later noted that the Veterans of Foreign Wars also donated $500. As of Sunday morning the total raised, not counting the last two donations, was more than $5,000. Contributions can still be made at coloradogives.org/George-Blake challenge.
Salida Mayor P.T. Wood presented Blake with a plaque and proclaimed Sept. 13, 2020 as George Blake Day.
Blake began his special day as usual, taking his 100th walk with his dog, Shelby, before being escorted to Riverside Park where he entered with an honor guard of Veteran of Foreign Wars; American Legion Ray Lines Post No. 64; Buena Vista’s American Legion Post No. 55; and the Marine Corps League Lt. Harry T. Ostrum, Jr., Detachment flanking the sidewalk. Staff Sgt. Blake, an Army veteran who served from 1940 to 1945, returned the salute.
A five member 4th Infantry Division Band from Fort Carson was on hand to provide music for the occasion.
The ceremony opened with the Pledge of Allegiance and the National Anthem.
Tom Syzek, Blake’s friend and neighbor, spoke first. As a member of Ark Valley Helping Hands, Syzek inspired Blake to take the 100 walks after Syzek shared with Blake the news story about Capt. Tom Moore, a 99 year old British military veteran who was doing 100 walks to raise money for the National Health Service.
“When I told George the story, without hesitation he asked if I thought he should do something like that. He pledged to do his 100 walks before his 100th birthday, which is in January, as long as it would benefit his community.
“George Blake is the last person to want any fuss or hoopla on his behalf,” Syzek said. “I assured him it would be fine to have a few people get together to celebrate his life and service to his country, Salida and Chaffee County.
“From the day he picked up guns in defense of Pearl Harbor to just an hour ago when he finished 100 walks to benefit our community, he has always been a humble hero – supporting his community and concerned more for others and never himself.”
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, attendance was limited and distancing and masks were maintained..
Dee Durbin of Ark Valley Helping Hands thanked all those who showed up to say thank you and “we love you George. What a role model we have here!” Durbin said.
Joseph Tiepel, executive director of the Chaffee County Community Foundation Emergency Response Fund and benefactor of the fund, said, “I’ve only just met George today but his legacy has impacted me. The (emergency response fund) has supported more than 300 people who were impacted by COVID.”
Chaffee County Commissioner, veteran Keith Baker, thanked Blake for setting a fine example for all of us and taking care of veterans, many of whom are now homeless.
Blake’s three daughters were unable to attend but sent their wishes saying, “you did it again, impressing us with your determination.”
He has three daughters, two sons-in-law, five grandchildren and 10 great grand children.
The ceremony concluded with Blake saying, “I don’t believe in long speeches because I can’t remember them, but I do have a couple of words. This is slightly embarrassing and humbling and I thank everyone from the bottom of my heart.”
Following the event, attendees enjoyed refreshments courtesy of Little Red Hen Bakery and Blue Truck Ice Cream.
