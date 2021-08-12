Glenwood Canyon will reopen Saturday, officials reported Wednesday.
The news came after Gov. Jared Polis and Colorado Department of Transportation Executive Director Shoshana Lew surveyed the damage.
Flash floods and consequent mudslides closed the canyon on Aug. 2.
Repair and debris clearing have been ongoing “around the clock” according to a press release from the governor’s office.
“Clearing and ultimately re-opening the I-70 corridor through Glenwood Springs is our top transportation priority. This corridor plays a vital role in our state’s economy and for many Coloradans traveling to get to work, school and homes along the western slope,” Polis said.
Polis announced Monday a $116 million request in emergency aid from the Federal Highway Administration’s emergency relief program.
Colorado asked that 10 percent or $11.6 million be expedited immediately, which was granted Tuesday.
Senator Kerry Donovan, wrote in an email Tuesday “Director Lew and the Colorado Department of Transportation have been all hands on deck, working hard to make sure that I-70 can reopen sooner rather than later and I urge them to continue their work with the livelihoods of Coloradans in mind. Each day that the highway remains closed is another that small businesses suffer and drivers are forced onto longer, more dangerous routes.”
Extensive work will need to be accomplished during the next four days, including material removal at westbound milepost 123.5.
Polis issued two state disaster declarations that authorized the use of the Colorado National Guard for traffic control, debris management and unarmed law enforcement support.
The Governor’s disaster declaration also activates the State’s Emergency Operations Plan and directs State agencies to coordinate their response while also providing additional funds to respond to the damage and repairs needed in areas affected by burn scar, flooding and slides.
As previously reported CDOT suspended and postponed other projects around the state to handle increased traffic from I-70, including the Little Blue Creek Canyon site and a bridge replacement project on U.S. 285 over the South Platte River.
Additional traffic has been seen over highways in Chaffee County during the past week.
For more information on alternative routes log on to www.codot.gov/travel/glenwoodcanyon.
