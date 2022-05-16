The Salida City Council will vote on Resolution 2022-22, which would approve the agreement with Bringing Everyone Together through the Crisis of Housing, or BETCH, for a temporary safe outdoors space and overnight parking permit program at Centennial Park during their regular meeting at 9 p.m. Tuesday in council chambers, room 190 at the Touber Building, 448 E. First St.
The council’s scheduled work session on Monday has been cancelled.
The BETCH program is scheduled to run from June 1 though Oct. 31. It will require anyone using the program to show proof of current Salida-area employment with a minimum of 20 hours a week and require a background check.
It will also establish supervision requirements, access to basic services, adherence to park rules, set quiet hours and require vehicles only, no tents or tarps, among other rules and requirements.
Chaffee Housing Authority will contribute approximately $25,000 to BETCH for administrative and overhead for the program, coming out of housing and health grant funds.
Council will hold the second reading and public review for Ordinance 2022-08, approving the Green Heart LLC major impact review for a planned development overlay and minor subdivision for 1.23 acres at 535 W. Seventh St.
In new business, the council will hear the 2021 annual comprehensive financial report and vote on Resolution 2022-19 to establish the budget and appropriations by fund for the city operations for 2022.
Other items on the agenda include:
• Award the design and build contract for the new fire station.
• Consider the FIBArk Festival special event permit.
• Vote on a resolution to allow overnight camping at Marvin Park from July 30 through Aug. 1 for the 2022 Ride the Rockies cycling event.
• Consider a resolution amending the 2022 fee schedule.
The council will also hear reports from staff, the treasurer and the city attorney.
