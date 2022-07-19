Breanna Turner gave a eulogy at the memorial service for Stephen Turner on July 8. Incomplete information was provided to The Mountain Mail.
The hearing for the South Main Arts and Parks Trust application will happen today at the Chaffee County commissioners meeting at 715 E. Main Street in Buena Vista. Reporter made the error.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.