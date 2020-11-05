Buena Vista sales tax returns for August were up from 2019 by 7.83 percent, according to a report from town treasurer Michelle Stoke.
The last full month of summer amassed $426,488, which is $30,985 higher than in the same month in 2019.
Between 2018 and 2019, returns for that month grew by 26.16 percent, bouncing back from a decrease of 2.3 percent in August revenue.
Those August 2018 returns remain the last time Buena Vista saw a decrease in sales tax revenue from year to year.
Year-to-date total sales tax revenue is 15.86 percent higher than it was this time last year, making for a budget surplus of $199,124.58, Stoke said.
Of the sales tax attributable to August, 87 percent, or $291,430, came from local business, while 13 percent, or $45,161, came from online purchases from remote sellers.
In 2019, the percentage split between local and remote sales was identical: 87 percent, or $289,061, was generated locally, and $43,640 came from remote sales.
