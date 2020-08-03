Chaffee County commissioners will conduct two public hearings during their online meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
To attend, visit chaffeecounty.org and find the meeting link on the right-hand side of the home page.
Scheduled for 9:15 a.m., commissioners will hear the application for the Homestake suction pipe replacement project, a request to renew a 1041 application to rehabilitate “an existing 66--inch raw water intake pipeline for the Homestake Water Project.”
The county planning staff said in their agenda to the commissioners that this application triggers Chaffee County guidelines and regulations for areas and activities of state interest, specifically “efficient utilization of municipal and industrial water projects” and “Development in areas containing or having a significant impact upon natural resources of statewide importance.”
At 10 a.m. commissioners have scheduled a public hearing for the appeal of the preliminary plat for the Larks Perch major subdivision preliminary plan.
The Chaffee County Planning Commission voted unanimously, 7-0, to deny the application during their March 31 meeting. Planning commissioners cited some of their concerns as geological hazards, drainage, debris flows and floods and soil characteristics as their reason for denying the application.
The commissioners will discuss and consider the extension of the Declaration of Local Emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Other items on the agenda include:
• Convening as the Board of Equalization to consider the referee’s recommendations on property tax hearings.
• A final resolution on the Valley Business Park major subdivision, Phase 2.
• A preliminary/final plan for the North Fork Ranches major subdivision preliminary plan.
• Consideration of the multi-jurisdictional housing agreement between the county, Salida, Buena Vista and Poncha Springs.
• Adoption of the airport layout plan and airport master plan.
• Consider request for liquor license renewal for the JV Food Shop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.