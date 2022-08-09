In the midst of the 30th annual Angel of Shavano Car Show Saturday, the organizers had to go to work as Chaffee County Search and Rescue South to help a man who had fallen on the rocks near Riverside Park.
The search and rescue folks sprang into action to rescue and render first aid to the man, who was later taken by ambulance to Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center for treatment.
After the excitement at the river, the crew went back to running the car show, which is their organization’s main fundraiser for the year.
This year’s show raised about $5,000 for Search and Rescue South.
About 80 classic cars were on display for the car show at Riverside Park, drawing a crowd of admirers and giving local and out-of-town owners a chance to show their cars and compare notes.
Awards were given out at about 2 p.m.
The Major Sponsor Choice Award was given to Brian Nagel of Leadfor his 1962 Volkswagen single cab truck.
Salidan Tom Ewing of Salida came away with the Sheriff’s Choice Award for his 1952 Pontiac Chieftain sedan delivery.
A 1949 Chevrolet wagon owned by Susan Ford of Nathrop won the Most Unusual Award.
The Search & Rescue Choice Award went to Steve Carver of Gypsum and his 1955 Jeep Willys pickup.
The Shavano Seven awards were given to:
Larry Ford, Nathrop, 1936 Willys Model 77.
Jim Hester, Breckenridge, 1967 Shelby GT350
Marc Morales, Buena Vista, 1955 Chevy 210.
Steve Carver, Gypsum, 1955 Jeep Willys pickup truck .
Chris and Debra Mersman, Cañon City, 1965 Ford Fairlane 500.
Brian Nagel, Leadville, 1962 Volkswagen single cab truck.
Jim Kernodle, Salida, 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T.
