In the midst of the 30th annual Angel of Shavano Car Show Saturday, the organizers had to go to work as Chaffee County Search and Rescue South to help a man who had fallen on the rocks near Riverside Park.

The search and rescue folks sprang into action to rescue and render first aid to the man, who was later taken by ambulance to Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center for treatment.

