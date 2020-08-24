A Park County Sheriff’s deputy and a 46-year old man were seriously injured when a car struck the deputy’s patrol vehicle head on Thursday. The deputy’s injuries were not life threatening and the incident is being investigated as intentional.
At approximately 4:34 p.m. Thursday, Park County Dispatch received a 911 call about a domestic violence incident in progress on U.S. 24 near Antero Reservoir.
A deputy from the Park County Sheriff’s Office and a trooper from the Colorado State Patrol were responding to the scene, but a 46-year-old male fled the scene in a 1996 Chevrolet Tahoe prior to their arrival, heading eastbound on U.S. 24.
The Tahoe encountered the marked Park County Sheriff’s vehicle on U.S. 24, as it was traveling westbound toward the scene.
The Tahoe swerved into oncoming traffic and crashed head on into the Park County Sheriff’s vehicle. The unrestrained 46-year-old male was ejected from the Tahoe and sustained serious injuries. The male was transported by helicopter to St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood.
The Park County Sheriff’s Deputy was wearing a seatbelt at the time and was extricated from the patrol vehicle. The deputy sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The deputy was transported by an additional helicopter to St. Anthony Hospital.
The Colorado State Patrol Vehicular Crimes Unit is investigating the incident as an intentional act. The Fairplay Police Department is investigating the initial domestic violence incident.
Alcohol and drugs are suspected as contributing factors for the 46-year-old male. Excessive speed is also being investigated as a contributing factor.
The deputy’s name is not being released at this time pending notifications, but may be obtained at a later time from the Park County Sheriff’s Office.
