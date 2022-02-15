The Museum of Authenticity is expanding. “It became evident very quickly that I didn’t have room,” said owner Thordis Simonsen.
The new annex at 119B E. First St. will serve as a gallery, studio and office. “The museum shop has expanded greatly,” she said. There are books, art and note cards for sale at the new location. Many of the note cards are related to pieces on display in the museum itself, which is at 124 E. Second St.
Simonsen said her artwork has a lively, spontaneous feel with vibrant colors. “I don’t approach my paper with any preconceived plan,” she said.
Simonsen first started in 1988. “I came into the visual arts through black and white photography.” She has experience with a wide variety of paint but uses monotype print making now.
“My work reflects my background in biology,” she said. “And my deep interest in cultural anthropology.” She majored in biology and taught it for 15 years.
The new space houses some antiques and fine rugs. Simonsen said it adds another dimension to the art on display and helps create a warm environment.
She is still organizing the space but said she will have a fully operational studio by the end of the month. “This place will be wonderful for small group workshops related to creativity,” she said.
Simonsen said both locations are open year-round on most days and times. Admission to the annex is free. “People just have to telephone me,” she said. “I’m excited to welcome people.”
The museum can be reached at 303-585-1783.
(0) comments
