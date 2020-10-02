Rural residents share concerns about comp plan change

Residents of the rural neighborhood around CR 146, between CR 120 and 140, met with Anderson Horn, chairman of the Chaffee County Planning Commission and Marjo Curgus to share their concerns about the county comprehensive plan changing the overlay of their property from rural to suburban.
Marsh Boggs hosted the meeting at her home, and opened the meeting.
“When the water dries up and the land converted, the cottonwood groves will die,” Boggs said. “This section of land embodies what we love about Chaffee County, the open fields and the animals grazing. Just being nearby a town is not a reason to turn this area into a neighborhood.”
Horn and Curgus both spoke to the approximately 20 neighbors gathered about why Cushing Terrell, the company that is compiling the county’s comprehensive plan, chose to change the overlay.
They spoke about how the area already has existing infrastructure, such as water mains and sewer lines, and that it’s proximity to Salida makes it an area for natural growth.
Curgus said she felt the area served as a separation area between Salida and Poncha Springs.
“The development pressure is right at your edge,” Curgus said. “We (Chaffee County Planning Commission) have to identify areas of possible development.”
Horn said that because of the existing infrastructure, that area was flagged by Cushing Terrell as one area for possible growth, and that the county has to have a plan for possible growth, but that the planning commission has already requested that the overlay to the area be changed back to rural.
