The county’s newly created multi-jurisdictional housing authority is seeking applications to fill its board.
The Chaffee Housing Authority is an independent government entity supported by the three municipalities – Salida, Buena Vista and the county. The Town of Poncha Springs elected not to join at this time.
Chaffee County Commissioner Keith Baker called the agreement “an historic moment for Chaffee County” and emphasized that the housing authority will work on ensuring housing is affordable, equitable and attainable for Chaffee County residents.
This nine member board will have three members representing unincorporated Chaffee County, two members representing Buena Vista, two members representing Salida, and two members at large.
The inaugural Board of Directors will be responsible for establishing focus for the new organization by adopting a strategic plan to focus the activities of the Chaffee Housing Authority for the first three years, adopting community guidelines to manage deed restricted properties, and establishing a financial model of operation.
Board members will be appointed by the community they will represent.
“We are excited to begin work as a Housing Authority and look forward to accelerating the progress that has already been made to create more equitable housing opportunities for local community members,” said Becky Gray, who has led the steering committee and has been serving as the Chaffee County Office of Housing Director.
Interested parties should contact Gray for an application at 719-239-1398 or bgray@chaffeecounty.org.
The goal is to have the board established in December of 2020.
