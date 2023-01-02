The Salida City Council will hear an update from the Ecomonic Development Council during their work session today at 6 p.m. in the council chambers.
During their regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, council will hold the final reading and public hearing on an ordinance which will amend the existing customer class/definition of accessory dwelling units. The change will define all ADUs within the same customer class, rather then as they are separated now between rental and non-rental units, in regards to the system development fees for water and wastewater.
In new business council will hear the first readings on a pair of ordinances regarding the Lunderberg/Casro annexation.
They will also vote on a change to their civility invocation, adding the following language, “We affirm our support for women’s rights, including equal pay, equal treatment under the law and in the workplace, and the right to determine choices that impact the direction and personal values of one’s life, including all individuals’ reproductive health choices.”
