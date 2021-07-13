Salida, CO (81201)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 58F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 58F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.