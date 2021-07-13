The Hutchinson Homestead and Learning Center has reopened for the summer, offering both guided tours and drop-in self-tours from 1-4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
Joyce Cunningham, volunteer coordinator with Guidestone Colorado, said they get both locals and people from out of town, and the piece Rocky Mountain Public Broadcasting System did on the Hutchinson Ranch on its program “The Colorado Experience” has been very helpful with bringing new visitors in.
One of the newest additions to the learning center is a dedicated classroom, which is wired for a smart board, which will be installed soon.
The classroom will be used for local students.
It can also be rented out for lectures and presentations and holds about 45 people.
It also contains a full kitchen. Cunningham said they recently had a wedding rehearsal dinner in the space.
