The Chaffee Shuttle will seek public input on potential transit mobility solutions during three public pop-up meetings Thursday in Poncha Springs, Salida and Buena Vista.
The Poncha Springs meeting is 9-10:30 a.m. at LaGree’s True Value, 10100 U.S. 50. The Salida meeting will be 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Walmart, 7865 U.S. 50, and the BV meeting will be 1:30-3 p.m. at City Market, 438 U.S. 24.
The Chaffee Shuttle received funding in 2021 from the Federal Transit Administration to conduct a transit planning study for the region, a press release stated. The study aims to identify existing transit challenges and opportunities, seeking input about how to improve access to transit and then develop a plan to meet the county’s transit needs.
“When the county adopted its comprehensive plan, issues were raised about how to provide more transit in the county, not just to move people from place to place, but also from the perspective of sustainability and reducing our carbon footprint,” Hank Martin, Chaffee Shuttle executive director, said in the release.
Shuttle staff and consultant firm FHU have spent several months speaking with stakeholders and community and developing a series of potential alternatives.
The next step is seeking community input. “This is the most important part of the study,” Martin said. “We want people to tell us what transit services they want and need. I’m really hoping for good responses to the survey and at the pop-up events.”
Everyone is encouraged to review the potential alternatives and to rank their top five choices to improve transit/mobility in Chaffee County. Potential alternatives are available for review and comment both online at slvtransitplan.com and at the in-person pop-up meetings.
Anyone who cannot attend a pop-up event can provide input at slvtransitplan.com through March 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.