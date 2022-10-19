Pregnancy Resource Center honors volunteers

Volunteers Pat Chambers, Jeanette Johnson and Cheryl Walker were honored by the Salida Pregnancy Resource Center with its “Moms for Moms” Founders Awards for their ongoing dedication to helping women and families in need throughout the community.  

 Courtesy photo

The Salida Pregnancy Resource Center recognized three long-tenured volunteers with its first ever “Moms for Moms” Founders Awards.

Cheryl Walker, Jeanette Johnson, and Pat Chambers were honored for their efforts during a recent event at Grace Church in Salida.

