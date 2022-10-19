Pregnancy Resource Center honors volunteers

The Salida Pregnancy Resource Center recognized three long-tenured volunteers with its first ever “Moms for Moms” Founders Awards.
Cheryl Walker, Jeanette Johnson, and Pat Chambers were honored for their efforts during a recent event at Grace Church in Salida.
When the nonprofit organization was initially established in 1989, it was known as Moms for Moms, Inc. While its name has changed, the center continues the same work offering Salida and Chaffee County a safe place where pregnant women, new parents, and young families can go for support and assistance.
Cheryl Walker has been a part of the center since 1997, when she became the executive director, a position she held for 10 years.
She continues to volunteer and currently serves as a board member as well. In presenting the award representatives said, Cheryl’s gifts of counseling and teaching have been incredibly beneficial to the families that rely on the Salida Pregnancy Resource Center.
Jeanette Johnson has served the center’s clients as a volunteer for nearly 20 years, taking on the role of interim executive director while the board sought a new hire for that position.
“Jeanette brings unique talents to clients with her background and mental health experience,” according to a press release.
Pat Chambers served the center as a volunteer for 20-plus years, through all stages of its growth, even helping the center in its moves, including to its current location on E. Third Street.
She was also secretary to the board of directors and is known for her creative and thoughtful approach to crafting thank you notes to the center’s donors.
“These amazing women have been so important to the Center’s work for decades now,” Judy Ann Fender, chair of the board of directors, said.
“They have faithfully demonstrated their commitment to supporting women and families, especially during times of crisis, whether it’s an unplanned pregnancy, a housing issue, a financial predicament.
“We were thrilled to be able to honor Cheryl, Pat and Jeanette with this well-deserved recognition.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.