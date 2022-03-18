Chaffee County Public Health and Embracing Aging Chaffee will host an interactive hybrid event with a movie and discussion about age-friendly healthcare starting at 5:30 p.m. April 7.
The movie, “Antidotes for Ageism: A Brief Guide to Creating Inclusive Care in an Ageist Society,” will be shown at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave., and accessible via Zoom, followed by a discussion on “what we can do as a community to understand the needs of our aging adults.”
The film is a compilation of interviews with professionals who serve older adults. Interviewees discuss their insights about what ageism is and how it shows up in healthcare settings.
Register for the free event at https://actionnetwork.org/events/antidotes-for-ageism-film-premiere-and-presentation.
Contact Molly Bishcoff at 970-309-9145 or mbischoff@chaffeecounty.org for more information.
