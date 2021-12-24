by Joseph Bahr
Mail Staff Writer
Donald Morris rebranded his store, formerly known as Tobacco Products Etc., to The Premium Candy Store about a month ago.
Morris said that since he opened the store last year, changes in state laws have made it much harder to sell tobacco.
The store also was the victim of a burglary last month after somebody broke in through the front door when the store was closed. He said $7,500 worth of cigarettes was stolen. The perpetrator has not been caught. Morris said there is a reward of $1,000 for anybody who can identify the person.
He said he plans to discontinue tobacco products and focus on candy once his current stock is gone.
Morris lived in Montrose for 40 years and used to go to Russell Stover Chocolates in Montrose, but it closed in fall 2020. After moving to Salida, he said he noticed the town “didn’t have a big variety of candies around.”
His store offers a variety of chocolates and toffees. Most of his merchandise is from Russell Stover or Enstrom. He said the candies were “very popular on the Western Slope” and thought they would sell well in Salida.
The store is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Morris, who is 87 years old, said he wanted manageable hours so the store is “easy to run by himself.”
From now until Feb. 7, Morris is offering a promotion in which he will give away a cedar chest from Grand Junction. Anybody who buys $10 or more in candy will receive a ticket that gives them a chance to win the chest.
