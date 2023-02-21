The Chaffee County Democrats elected new officers to serve in the 2023-2025 term during their reorganization meeting on Feb. 13.
The following officers were elected: chair, Jerry Mallett; vice chair, JoAnne Allen; second vice chair, Alex Lunsford; treasurer, Susanna Spaulding; vice treasurer, Theresa Cortese; and secretary, Lynne Drogosz.
Mallett said in a press release, “It is an honor to be selected as the chair of the Chaffee County Democrats. The party has always been a strong force with its elected officials countywide and with representation throughout the state. … Moving forward with the land use code update, comprehensive plan implementation and affordable housing solutions are important steps toward a sustainable Chaffee County.”
