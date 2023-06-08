by Hannah Harn
Times reporter
A longtime summer favorite, the 102nd annual Collegiate Peaks Stampede Rodeo will take place Saturday and Sunday, starting at 5:30 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. respectively, at the Buena Vista Rodeo Grounds on Gregg Drive.
This year’s schedule includes favorites like barrel racing, steer wrestling, bull riding and roping.
“The event that probably draws the most crowd is naturally the bull riding, but also the Mutton Bustin’,” said Jan Johnson, treasurer for the board of the rodeo. “People like that, seeing those little kiddos out there trying to ride the sheep. The ladies’ barrel race is my favorite.”
For Johnson, the stampede’s long history sets it apart from other rodeos in the state.
“This is our 102nd year,” she said. “We’ve been around for a long time. There’s been a lot of work done to promote the rodeo and keep the grounds updated and maintained. Going way back, there was a lot of local involvement.”
This year’s rodeo will be dedicated to Billy Cordova, the Chaffee County Fire Protection District battalion chief who died in 2022.
“(He) was a very big part of our committee and worked with the rodeo for many years,” Johnson said. “That is one thing that will be a huge change this year.”
There will also be a chili cook-off on Saturday, sponsored by Chaffee County Fire Protection District, in Cordova’s memory.
The rodeo draws professional cowboys and is sanctioned by the Colorado Professional Rodeo Association.
“We get a lot of professional cowboys and cowgirls, and they come trying to build up their points to move up to hopefully get to the championship,” Johnson said. “It’s not just a little small-town rodeo there. There are some criteria to it, as far as who our contestants are.
Some of the locals to look for include Justin and Tucker Storms, a father-son duo who will be taking on the roping event, as well as 2023 Rodeo Queen Trinity Bowen, who will be barrel racing. Additionally, the competition for 2024’s rodeo royalty will start as soon as this year’s rodeo comes to an end, Johnson said.
Johnson advises guests to pack in preparation for finicky summer weather.
“It’ll be nice and then it can be cold and it can rain and it can snow, so I would tell people who’ve never come to just bring all types of clothes. Layer things so you put it on and take it off as needed.”
Rodeo tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for children and free for kids 6 and younger. Presale prices are $12 for adults and $8 for children. Presale tickets are available at TBK Bank.
Before events in the arena begin, a Rodeo Dance will take place at 8 p.m. Friday at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1166, 27813 CR 314 in Buena Vista. Entry is $10, cash only, or free for attendees 6 and younger.
Rules for general events
Entry in the Mutton Bustin’ competition is $10, and 21 contestants will be selected for each day’s competition. There is a weight limit of 50 pounds for contestants. The entry fee for Junior Bull Riding is $40, with a weight limit of 130 pounds.
Contestants can sign up at the green building at the Rodeo Grounds. Long-sleeve shirts and long pants are required, though chaps are optional.
Spurs are optional for bull riding but not allowed for Mutton Bustin’. Bull Riding and Mutton Bustin’ competitors will be required to wear helmets and protective vests.
