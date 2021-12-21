An investigation of the Salida Police Department’s actions during an incident Sept. 23 at Salida High School found that police adhered to their protocols and procedures, but it identified some needs for improvement.
The investigation evaluated police actions during the incident that resulted in lockouts, lockdowns and the arrest of Talmage Trujillo, Salida High School principal. Trujillo was charged with obstructing a police officer and other misdemeanor offenses for his actions involving a youth in crisis.
The City of Salida hired Travis Carr of the Investigative Law Group in Denver to conduct the investigation.
Carr’s report listed several issues concerning police dispatch: Dispatch cleared the wrong radio channel, failed to gather a specific description of the suspect and did not engage the Everbridge emergency phone notification system. Those failures caused communication difficulties for police and Salida School District.
The report recommended that law enforcement record all interactions with school officials. Police did not initially do so during their interactions with Superintendent David Blackburn, which resulted in incomplete information about what happened.
The degradation of the relationship between police and Salida High School was cause for concern, according to the report. It said the relationship has been less cooperative since Trujillo was appointed principal.
The investigation found the lack of a good relationship between the school and police led to unnecessary confusion during the incident.
Confusion around who was incident commander created discord. The report said Blackburn’s declaration that he was incident commander and removal of law enforcement from the school was contrary to standard practice and put students at risk. In the past, school administrators have handled incident commander responsibilities, but only when the event starts on school grounds. They will then transfer command of the incident to law enforcement if the situation escalates.
The Sept. 23 event started within the community at large but threatened the school, which meant the highest ranking law enforcement officer was correct in assuming the position of incident commander.
Blackburn’s trying to usurp the incident commander position disrupted operations during the crisis, the report stated. The high school and police need to clearly determine how incidents will be handled in the future.
The report called into question the practice of using cellphones to communicate. Numerous times throughout the altercation school officials were unreachable by phone, which resulted in delays. Salida public schools and police need to establish a more reliable method of contact in case of a crisis.
The report noted that school officials were uncooperative with the investigation and denied information requests in bad faith.
