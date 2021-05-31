As part of its reorganization of space for next school year, Salida School District R-32-J voted, at its April 13 meeting, to approve a three-year lease of the Kesner Building to Colorado Mountain College at a rate of $15,000 per month.
The building will be used for CMC Salida programming and administration.
The Kesner Building includes about 12,960 square feet of space, including 11 offices, three conference rooms including the board room, six classrooms, five restrooms, storage rooms, mechanical rooms, vestibules, corridors and stairwells.
The school district administration will move into a new space at 627 Oak St., formerly occupied by Don’t Go Nuts.
The district is leasing the Oak Street building at a rate of $13,500 per month.
The space is about 16,000 square feet, which includes 11 office spaces and a large conference space for central administration.
Crest Academy, the district’s alternative middle school, will also move from its current home at St. Joseph Catholic Church’s school building to the Oak Street building.
The Crest Academy space will include four large classrooms and a large shared space in a classroom design that borrows from the pod concept at Longfellow Elementary School.
In addition there is a gym space, an expansive maker space, a much larger play area and three offices.
The new spaces are expected to be ready by July 1, assuming no construction delays, said Superintendent David Blackburn.
The only part the district will not be utilizing this year is the shop area, approximately 2,800 square feet, which will generate sublease revenue.
That area may be developed into other academic space in the future.
Crest’s move from St. Joseph will allow more space for the school to expand.
In the current facility there are a total of seven classrooms, one used as a cafeteria, one as a “makers space,” and one was used for Salida online programming.
The other four were used as regular classroom space for Crest students.
The gym was also utilized for Crest students.
Two office spaces were also available.
Under the lease agreement with the Colorado Springs Diocese, the church used the space on weekends and during special events.
The lease at St. Joseph was $7,700 per month.
Blackburn said the district approached the Diocese in December to discuss a lower rent.
“Previously we were splitting the rent cost with the Boys and Girls Club. The Diocese did not feel they could manage a lower rent. As the District considered the money shortfalls in January, we began looking for more affordable solutions that benefitted more students,” Blackburn said.
“Combining the central office staff and the Crest Academy allowed us to leverage more assets and change a red financial number to black. More importantly it provides longer term solutions to programming capacities for the Crest Academy and Colorado Mountain College,” he said.
In addition to the net difference of a positive $103,400 of recurring dollars, the district will gain full programmatic control of the Oak Street facility.
Blackburn said,“By starting to create a facility that shares space between departments (Central Office and Crest) we can start sharing positions and reduce overhead.
“For example, our special education assistant will now be a full time position that also covers the Crest Academy’s need for an assistant to manage the phones and doors.
“That allows us to reduce total overall positions by .25 full time equivalent, but increases the service to special education staff and Crest Academy parents.”
