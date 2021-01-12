Chaffee County Commissioners advised staff to move forward on the CR 107 boundary line adjustment project, involving four different parties and a land trade involving three pieces of property, which Commissioner Greg Felt said was, “kind of complicated, with a lot of moving parts.”
The project involves the joint Salida and Chaffee County CR 107 gravel pit, a retention drainage basin and land east of CR 108.
Chaffee County manages the pit, Mark Stacy, county road and bridge supervisor said.
SSG Holdings, LLC owns the land east of the pit. Chaffee County owns Woodlawn cemetery, which is surrounded by SSG Holdings land.
The retention drainage basin is on SSG Holdings’ land. Jon Roorda, county planning manager said, the basin is important for drainage.
The trade would give SSG Holdings property on the eastern edge of the county property near the gravel pit, but will not include any part of the gravel pit.
The county will receive land around the retention pond and the city will receive land east of CR 108.
The trade will allow for road improvements at the intersection of CR 107 and 108, grant access to the retention pond from Woodlawn Cemetery and allow the city to access property east of CR 108.
The county will have to negotiate with Nancy Clark who has a fence that encroaches about a half acre of SSG Holdings’ property at the north-east corner of the property.
That land would be part of the property traded to the county, and would need to be modified slightly to improve the sight lines at the intersection of CR 107 and 108.
In other business, Chaffee County Coroner Jeff Graf presented his 2020 report.
He said last year, “set a new bar” for his department, with 165 calls, including:
• 20 deaths from COVID-19.
• Seven accidental deaths.
• 16 suicides.
• 122 natural deaths.
Graf said they have also had 9 calls so far for January, with one suicide.
“We had an across-the-board increase in all types of death, demographics-wise,” Graf said. “And I’m afraid we will see a continuing trend, unfortunately.”
He said accidental deaths were down, likely because more people were staying home during COVID-19, but suicides increased from 2019, when the county had 13.
Commissioners spoke with Salida School District Superintendant David Blackburn about the district’s interest in property located north of the Chaffee County Fairgrounds in Poncha Springs, as a possible location for future school faculties.
Blackburn said the district expects enrollment to be higher than it was pre-COVID-19, and that they are looking at Poncha Springs as an area of high growth.
Felt said he would be in favor of an agreement of commitment, where the county would hold onto the land, and continue to allow it to be used as grazing pasture, until the school district was ready to purchase it.
Commissioner Rusty Granzella said if the school district wanted the property, they should set up a purchase agreement with the county, which Commissioner Keith Baker said he agreed with Granzella.
Dan Short, county finance director, said if the school district wanted to purchase the land, the three things they would have to work out is the price, agreement terms and amount of land they want to purchase.
Blackburn said he would talk to the school board and get back to the commissioners.
