Salidan George Blake recovering well from fall

Salida Pearl Harbor veteran George Blake was doing pretty well at age 100, living at home and taking daily walks with his dog, Shelby. But bad luck got in the way. On Nov. 9, after having dinner with friends in a downtown restaurant, he fell and broke the fibula and tibia on his left leg.
Now a resident at Columbine Manor Care Center, he says he doesn’t remember much about the accident but he’s looking forward to starting physical therapy and getting back home.
“At first I thought I was going to be here the rest of my life,” he said, “but that didn’t happen. I’m hoping to be back home in six months and I’ve put in three months already.”
After falling, he was taken by ambulance to Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center. Next infection set in, further complicating his problems.
“I don’t remember that week,” he said. “After the infection was cleared up I was taken to Columbine Manor and I’ve had really good care here. I elected not to have surgery, letting the breaks heal by themselves.”
At first he was in a cast up to his hip. Recently he “graduated” to a boot, which is much more comfortable. No weight was allowed so he’s been in a wheelchair, but X-rays show the breaks are starting to heal.
“I was surprised to learn that Medicare would not pay for my stay at Columbine Manor because I didn’t need skilled care,” he said. “Fortunately payment will be reinstated when I start physical therapy.”
While he is a resident there, friends are taking care of his dog.
For Blake, who was at Pearl Harbor when it was attacked on Dec. 7, 1941, the anniversary in 2021 was uneventful. He did a brief interview with a Pueblo television station and that was it.
In September 2020 he was recognized “for a lifetime of service to his country, his community and to each of us” at a ceremony celebrating his accomplishment of taking 100 walks before his 100th birthday and raising about $2,500, which went to the Chaffee County Community Foundation’s Emergency Response Fund to help those who were impacted by COVID-19.
On Sunday, he said things were getting pretty boring at Columbine Manor on the weekend, but he was looking forward to Monday when physical therapy could begin..
“I’ve been pretty lucky all my life,” he said. “I expect six months of healing and I don’t question that. I’ve had a lot of nice people visiting me including Helping Hands and other veterans.”
His three daughters, two from Illinois and one from New Jersey, have also been to visit.
He will celebrate his 101st birthday on Jan. 29 and is looking forward to that, as always, with a positive attitude.
