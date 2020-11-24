Local pro boarder starts Rivertown Skateboards

Derek Scott turned pro on his skateboard when he 15 years old. After graduating from Salida High School in 2015, he moved west to California. “That’s where skateboarding is,” Scott said.
After two years riding and competing in the Golden State, however, he returned to Colorado.
“I realized you don’t have to be in California to be a pro,” he said.
When he moved back, he also started his own company – Rivertown Skateboards, which ne named after Salida. Rivertown has given Scott another way to express himself through skateboarding. With most boards similarly built out of maple, he said Rivertown focuses on the art on the boards.
“It was more of an art aspect of the board,” he said. “It’s my vision what I think skateboard art should look like and what I think other people will like. I wanted to be in control of the graphics and the riders and I wanted Rivertown to be more than a skateboard company. I had a vision for everything.”
He collaborated with one of his best friends, graphic designer Jesse Koening to create Rivertown’s art.
“We have a really good partnership,” Scott said. “He’s such a good artist. Some designs I just started as sketches and he put the touches on.”
The brand’s logo is a bear. The bear’s back, however, is also a mountain range that has a river flowing down from it through a valley on the bear and through it’s legs, making an S shape.
The boards are 100 percent American made, currently in Nevada. Scott, however, said the goal is to have a guy in Colorado Springs start pressing them.
“That’s always been super important to me,” he said about having them American made. “I want to keep it local and bring awareness.”
Rivertown’s skateboard decks can be found at Ramps and Alleys skate shop on U.S. 50. Message Rivertown skateboards on Facebook or Instagram. He said a website is in the process of being built.
Since returning to Colorado, Scott has also been active in the effort to get a new skatepark built in Salida, which the city broke ground on last week.
“One of my goals even as a kid was to have a new skatepark here. I wanted to give back to the community and I’ve never seen a community so supportive of something,” he said, adding, “It’s crazy that a little piece of wood can take you all over the world.”
While he said he appreciated Salida’s old skatepark and everything it did for him, Scott is excited about the new park’s potential.
“The new park is a huge way to get into something you’ve never tried before and I want to show these kids there is an outlet,” Scott said, also noting how tough the sport is.
“Skateboarders are the most mentally tough people on the planet,” he said. “You know what you’re made of once you start skating.”
He said he’d like to help bring competitions to the new park and eventually create a skateboard camp in Colorado. Scott previously coached in Copper Mountain for two years and now gives private lessons.
In addition to riding for Rivertown, Scott’s main sponsors include SAYiWONT clothing, Acid Chemical Co. wheels, Old Bones Therapy braces and EcoVessel water bottles. He’s ridden for SAYiWONT for almost a decade.
“They’ve brought me all over the world,” Scott said.
He also rode for Conspiracy Skateboards for six years before starting Rivertown.
With the pandemic going on and contests all over canceled, Scott focused on filming a new video at some of his favorite skateparks for Rivertown this last year.
He also recently went to the Banger in the Hangar Skateboard Vert Jam in Houston.
The last competition he did before COVID-19 was the Prage Mystic Skate Cup, where he finished third. He was also competing in the world cup and in Olympic qualifiers before the pandemic.
“It’s kind of scary,” he said. “I don’t know if I can take another year not seeing my friends.”
While Scott competes as a transition rider, he said he skates everything. “If there’s a good session on a curb, let’s go,” he said.
In the same way, he wants Rivertown to be more than a company that makes boards.
“It’s so much more than a skateboard company,” Scott said. “I’m trying to create youth skate boarders and put skateboards under underprivileged kids. This is a company that represents our home town and I want it to represent Salida.”
