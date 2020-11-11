Chaffee County Commissioners continued the Nestlé Waters North America 1041 permit hearing Tuesday, with about an hour and a half of public comment, followed by a review of the permit standards.
Commissioners reviewed point H of the 1041 permit. The project will not significantly deteriorate: air quality; wetlands and floodplain areas; terrestrial or aquatic animal life; soils and geologic conditions; and existing visual quality.
Commissioner Keith Baker asked if Nestlé trucks affected air quality.
The 2009 permit took steps to keep trucks’ affect on air quality to a minimum, with the condition trucks would not sit and idle while being loaded, Commissioner Rusty Granzella said.
Trucks are required to follow state and federal emission laws.
In regards to point two, Granzella said he thought Nestlé’s clean up of the former fish hatchery and rehabilitation addressed wetlands and floodplain.
Big horn sheep habitats were better protected, Commissioner Greg Felt said, but he questioned requiring a conservation easement as a new condition. He suggested a possible review from Colorado Parks and Wildlife who has been working with Nestlé on a possible easement.
Baker said they should look at this “through the lens of climate change and the furtherance of activity” to see if there was any negative affect of Nestlé on the area.
Commissioners said that the site does not have a weed management plan through the county’s weed supervisor, Kayla Malone, but it does have a range and land management plan for grazing rights through CPW.
County attorney Jennifer Davis said that staff, both during the 2009 permit application and today, find the soil and geological conditions satisfactory.
Felt said that the existing visual quality of the site is much better now then it was 10 years ago, with the removal of the fish hatchery, another condition from the 2009 permit.
Commissioners agreed that point I, “project will not cause significant noise, vibrations or odors,” was satisfactory.
While discussion point J, “project is not subject to significant risk from natural hazards,” Felt said if anything broke the pipeline between the pump site and Johnson Village, it was just water.
Commissioners considered conducting a economic impact study, while discussing point K, which addressed the project not having a “significant adverse net effect on any segment of the local economy.”
Davis said with COVID-19 and the upcoming holidays, such a report may not be finished until after the first of the year, during which they would have to continue the hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.